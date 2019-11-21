CFL ON TSN Touches Down in Calgary for Exclusive Coverage of Canada’s Biggest Party: 107th GREY CUP

TORONTO (November 20, 2019) – After 21 thrilling weeks of regular season action, followed by four gruelling playoff matches, it has finally come down to this: the Winnipeg Blue Bombers taking on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 107th GREY CUP presented by Shaw. CFL ON TSN delivers exclusive coverage of the CFL championship game – one of 60+ iconic championships that live on TSN – this Sunday, Nov. 24, beginning at 6 p.m. ET on TSN, live from McMahon Stadium in Calgary. TSN’s live coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET with the network’s five-hour pre-game show, GREY CUP SUNDAY.

As the exclusive home of the CFL, football lives here with TSN’s coverage of the 107th GREY CUP presented by Shaw also available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers via TSN.ca and the TSN app. French-language coverage is available on RDS.

Major audiences continue through the CFL PLAYOFFS, as preliminary overnight data from Numeris confirmed that last weekend’s Eastern and Western Finals attracted an average audience of 1.3 million viewers on TSN and RDS – a 29% increase from 2018 – and reached 5.4 million unique viewers.

Broadcast Team

The CFL ON TSN’s all-star team of broadcasters are on-site at McMahon Stadium in Calgary:

Programming Highlights

TSN platforms feature a comprehensive slate of preview programming ahead of the GREY CUP, including the following highlights:

GREY CUP SATURDAY – Saturday, Nov. 23 – 12 Noon ET on TSN1 and TSN4

TSN delivers six hours of preview coverage on GREY CUP SATURDAY , hosted by SPORTSCENTRE’s Beirness and CFL analyst Sanchez, who broadcast live from the Grey Cup Festival at Calgary’s Stampede Grounds

, hosted by SPORTSCENTRE’s Beirness and CFL analyst Sanchez, who broadcast live from the Grey Cup Festival at Calgary’s Stampede Grounds Updates, news, and analysis from the CFL ON TSN panel on-site at McMahon Stadium, plus coverage of the teams’ final walkthroughs before the big game

panel on-site at McMahon Stadium, plus coverage of the teams’ final walkthroughs before the big game An encore presentation of the 106th GREY CUP airing at 7 p.m. ET on TSN1, with the Calgary Stampeders securing a 27-16 over the Ottawa REDBLACKS at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium

GREY CUP SUNDAY PRE-GAME SHOW – Sunday, Nov. 24 – 1 p.m. ET live on TSN

Live from McMahon Stadium, TSN’s extensive coverage continues with a five-hour pre-game show hosted by Duthie alongside Beirness and Sanchez. Leading up to kickoff, the CFL ON TSN ’s panel, Insiders, and experts preview the game from all angles.

’s panel, Insiders, and experts preview the game from all angles. As part of the GREY CUP SUNDAY PRE-GAME SHOW , the network debuts a slate of TSN Original features including: 2009 Montreal Alouettes: Much has been made of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ infamous “13 th man” penalty that cost them the 97 th Grey Cup in 2009. A decade later, Brian Williams talks with the key members of the Montreal Alouettes championship squad to get their side of the story of that cold Calgary night. Number One Fan: Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans will have his #1 fan in the stands watching him play for the Grey Cup – his father Damon. Damon was a busy high school football coach when his son was growing up, but even after 12-hour work days, he always made time to toss the ball around when he came home. Since then Damon has changed jobs twice in the name of having more time with his son. A parent-as-coach doesn’t always work, but in this case it’s hard to argue with the results. For Ashton: Not a day goes by where Blue Bombers defensive back and CFL interception leader Winston Rose doesn’t think about his late godbrother and best friend, Ashton Crosswell. Crosswell was shot and killed in 2012 at just 17 years of age. Rose talks with Dave Naylor about the person he credits as his inspiration and the reason he plays football. The Journey to the Grey Cup: Two mini-documentaries focusing on the East and West Division champions and their season-long journeys to the big game. Players highlighted include Andrew Harris, Chris Streveler, Simoni Lawrence, and Dane Evans, who were mic’d up for the Division Finals.

, the network debuts a slate of TSN Original features including:

107th GREY CUP presented by Shaw – Sunday, Nov. 24 – 6 p.m. ET live on TSN

In this year’s CFL championship game, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats look to win their ninth Grey Cup in franchise history. They take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who make their 25 th appearance in the championship game.

appearance in the championship game. TSN counts down to kickoff with the Sirius XM Kickoff Show, featuring a performance by JUNO award-winning Canadian rock band The Beaches. The national anthem will be performed by six-time World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) champions the Calgary Stampede Showband, along with a guest vocalist from the Young Canadians School of Performing Arts. At halftime, TSN airs the Freedom Mobile Grey Cup Halftime Show featuring four-time Grammy Award-winner and country music icon Keith Urban.

TSN Radio

Fans can catch live, nationwide radio coverage of the CFL championship game on the Grey Cup Radio Network, with pre-game coverage beginning Sunday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. ET, all the way to kickoff at 6 p.m. ET.

Calling the big game across the Grey Cup Radio Network is CFL ON TSN play-by-play announcer Rod Black alongside game analyst Giulio Caravatta. TSN 1260’s Dave Jamieson and TSN 1040’s Matt Sekeres host the network’s live pre-game coverage, and return to host the live, 90-minute post-game show, breaking down all the game’s key moments.

For a full list of radio stations delivering live broadcast coverage on the Grey Cup Radio Network, click here. Live streaming radio coverage is also available on TSN.ca/Radio and on the TSN and iHeartRadio Canada apps.

The Grey Cup Radio Network is produced by TSN Radio, which operates seven stations across Canada in Toronto, Montréal, Ottawa, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Vancouver.

Sponsors

TSN is proud to partner with a multitude of top brands for its broadcast coverage of the 107th GREY CUP presented by Shaw, including:

A key sponsor throughout the CFL ON TSN season, Nissan serves as the game’s First Quarter sponsor, and presents the Keys to the Game

season, Nissan serves as the game’s First Quarter sponsor, and presents the Keys to the Game Shaw returns as presenting sponsor of the 107 th GREY CUP

Sirius XM sponsors the game’s kickoff show featuring The Beaches

Freedom Mobile serves as halftime sponsor for Keith Urban’s performance

TSN’s 7-Eleven Player Rankings continue throughout the CFL Playoffs, culminating with the GREY CUP

TSN’s CFL Fantasy Football presenting sponsor LeoVegas continues in this role through the GREY CUP

GREY CUP SATURDAY airs the My CFL Family segment presented by Safeway, featuring CFL ON TSN ’s Milt Stegall and Henry Burris alongside their families, as well as a special edition of the segment with Canadian Football Hall of Fame inductee, Wally Buono

airs the My CFL Family segment presented by Safeway, featuring ’s Milt Stegall and Henry Burris alongside their families, as well as a special edition of the segment with Canadian Football Hall of Fame inductee, Wally Buono BDC and Real Canadian Superstore reprise their roles as Second and Third Quarter sponsor respectively for the GREY CUP , as they have throughout the CFL PLAYOFFS

, as they have throughout the Purolator serves as presenting sponsor of the game ball delivery

belairdirect shares their CFL content series with BarDown

RAM serves as halftime presenting sponsor

CFL ON TSN commentator outdoor clothing provided by Nobis

Digital

TSN.ca features comprehensive coverage leading up to the big game with daily video hits from Naylor and Lalji, along with the latest news updates from Orlesky and Scianitti. TSN’s official social media platforms feature extensive content surrounding the CFL PLAYOFFS.

