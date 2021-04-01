NHL Player Safety announced that Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson has been suspended three games for elbowing on Tobias Bjornfot of the Los Angeles Kings.

Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson has been suspended for three games for Elbowing Los Angeles’ Tobias Bjornfot. https://t.co/Vqjykvi5Zk — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 1, 2021

The incident occurred late in the second period of L.A.'s 4-2 victory Wednesday night. Bjornfot went to play the puck in the corner and Stephenson skated in and delivered a high hit with his right elbow, sending Bjornfot into the boards.

Bjornfot appeared shaken up but was able to skate to the Kings' bench under his own power. Stephenson was assessed a penalty on the play.

The 26-year-old Stephenson has appeared in 32 games this season for the Golden Knights, registering seven goals and 13 assists.