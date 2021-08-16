27m ago
Blackhawks re-sign RFA Nylander to one-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Chicago Blackhawks re-signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year contract on Monday.
Nylander will carry a cap hit of $847,125 under the new deal.
The 23-year-old missed all of last season after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus tear in January. He scored 10 goals and posted 26 points in 65 games with the Blackhawks in 2019-20, his first season with the team.
Chicago acquired Nylander in July 2019 from the Buffalo Sabres for Henri Jokiharju.
Nylander was selected eighth overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.