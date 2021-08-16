The Chicago Blackhawks re-signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year contract on Monday.

Nylander will carry a cap hit of $847,125 under the new deal.

Back for more!



Forward Alex Nylander returns to the #Blackhawks on a one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/XIFUMjXcwq — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 16, 2021

The 23-year-old missed all of last season after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus tear in January. He scored 10 goals and posted 26 points in 65 games with the Blackhawks in 2019-20, his first season with the team.

Chicago acquired Nylander in July 2019 from the Buffalo Sabres for Henri Jokiharju.

Nylander was selected eighth overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.