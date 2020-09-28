The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Brandon Pirri from the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday in exchange for forward Dylan Sikura.

Hello old friend!



The #Blackhawks have acquired forward Brandon Pirri from the Golden Knights in exchange for forward Dylan Sikura. pic.twitter.com/btKUuiLwtw — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) September 28, 2020

Pirri, 29, had two assists in 16 games with the Golden Knights this season, adding 15 goals and 35 points in 38 games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

A second-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2009, Pirri spent parts of four seasons with Chicago before being moved to the Florida Panthers during the 2013-14 season. He scored a career-high 22 goals with the Panthers in 2014-15.

Pirri is signed through next season at a cap hit of $775,000.

Sikura, a sixth-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2014, had one goal and three points in nine games with Chicago this season. He added 14 goals and 33 points in 45 games with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.

Sikura is signed through next season at a cap hit of $750,000.