TORONTO (March 30, 2022) – Canada’s next generation of basketball stars are ready to hit the court for the 2022 BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES, airing live from the University of Toronto’s Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport on Sunday, April 3 exclusively on TSN.

Head coaches announced for the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BOYS BASKETBALL GAME include CEBL’s Charles Dube-Brais, head coach of Ottawa BlackJacks, and Victor Raso, head coach of Niagara River Lions. Assistant coaches for the game are Troy Stevenson (Head Coach, University of Waterloo), Dave DeAveiro (Head Coach, Ryerson University), Austin Mays, Olivier Jean-Charles, Raysean Joseph, and Cedric Carter.

Coaching the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME are Jessica Roque, head coach of women’s basketball at the University of Waterloo, and Christa Eniojukan, head coach of women’s basketball at York University. Assistant coaches for the game are Hayley Robertson, Drew Smillie, Chanel Ramcharran, and Lindsay Shotbolt.

In the days leading up to the event, players selected to the showcase boys’ and girls’ games show off their hoops skills in the Nike Skills Challenge, taking place at Athlete Institute in Orangeville, Ont.

The schedules for the Nike Skills Challenge events are as follows:

Friday, April 1 – Nike Futures Friday

6:30 p.m. ET: Nike Girls Regional Futures Game

8 p.m. ET: Nike Boys Regional Futures Game

Saturday, April 2 – BioSteel All Canadian Nike Skills Challenge

7 p.m. ET: 2-Ball Challenge (Co-Ed Pairs)

7:30 p.m. ET: 3-Point Shootout

8 p.m. ET: Slam Dunk Competition

The two Nike Regional Futures Games feature a selection of top Grade 9 and 10 basketball players from Ontario. Rosters for each game are available on the event’s official website.

Head Coaches for the Nike Boys Regional Futures Game include Omar Miles and Carlo Zoffranieri. Assistant Coaches are Juevol Myles and Dwayne Sybliss. Head Coaches for the Nike Girls Regional Futures Game include Ajay Sharma and Aycha Hamaoui. Assistant Coaches are Nakissa Koomalsingh and Jasmine James.

TSN platforms including SPORTSCENTRE, TSN.ca, the TSN app, and BarDown.com deliver news, highlights, and interviews with emerging stars competing in the 2022 Nike Skills Challenge and BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES. Fans can visit TSN’s official social media platforms for photos, videos, and behind-the-scenes content.

As announced earlier this month, TSN’s broadcast of the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES features Canada’s top high school basketball players, including top NCAA prospects Cassandre Prosper, Lemyah Hylton, Dominique Ennis, Leonard Miller, Elijah Fisher, and Jeremy Foumena

TSN’s exclusive coverage of the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES features play-by-play commentator Paul Jones, game analyst Leo Rautins, host Kayla Grey, and sideline reporter Nikki Reyes.