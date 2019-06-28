The Colorado Avalanche have acquired the rights to restricted free agent forward Andre Burakovsky from the Washington Capitals, the team announced Friday.

Going back to Washington will be Scott Kosmachuk, a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and a third-round selection (previously acquired from the Arizona Coyotes) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

“We are excited to be adding a big, fast, skilled winger like Andre,” said Avalanche executive vice president and general manager Joe Sakic in a news release. “He already has a lot of NHL experience at a young age and is a Stanley Cup winner who has performed well in the playoffs. At just 24 he is entering the prime years of his career and we feel with an added role, he will be a great addition to our team.”

The 24-year-old scored 12 goals and posted 25 points for the Capitals this past season. He added two points in the Capitals first round playoffs series when they were knocked out by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Once his entry level contract expired, Burakovsky signed a two-year $6 million contract with the Capitals in 2017.

The Russian winger has 62 goals and 145 points in 328 career NHL games.