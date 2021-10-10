The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenceman Jack Johnson to a one-year contract after he was invited to training camp on a professional tryout.

Johnson, 34, skated in 13 games with the New York Rangers last season, scoring one goal.

Selected third overall at the 2005 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, Johnson was dealt to the Los Angeles Kings in September 2006 where he spent five-plus seasons before being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in February 2012.

He won a silver medal with Team USA at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

In 950 career NHL games, Johnson has 71 goals and 303 points split between the Kings, Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and Rangers.

"Jack is a veteran defenseman that we brought into camp to help shore up our depth on the back end," said Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic. "He provides a steady presence and brings a lot of NHL experience to our team. We like what he has added to our blue line over the past few weeks and we're pleased to have him on the club as we head into the start of the season."