Things have changed a lot for Max Domi in the last 24 hours. First he was traded to a new team. Now, he has a new contract.

Domi has signed a two-year $10.6 million extension with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team announced.

NEWS: #CBJ have signed newly acquired C @maxdomi to a two-year, $10.6M contract through the 2021-22 season. Domi will earn $4.6M in 2020-21 and $6.0M in 2021-22. — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) October 7, 2020

The 25-year-old will earn $4.6M in 2020-21 and $6.0M in 2021-22.

Domi, along with a third-round pick, landed with the Blue Jackets Tuesday afternoon in exchange for forward Josh Anderson. It was the second time in his career that Domi had been traded, going from the Arizona Coyotes to the Montreal Canadiens in return for Alex Galchenyuk in June of 2018.

He scored 17 goals and added 27 assists for a total of 44 points in 71 games with the Habs last season.

Domi was selected No. 12 overall in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Coyotes.