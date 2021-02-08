35m ago
Laine benched for third period against 'Canes
Newly acquired Columbus Blue Jackets winger Patrik Laine sat on the bench for the entire third period against the Carolina Hurricanes Monday night.
The 22-year-old's last shift of the game came with 13:41 remaining in the second period.
"Shortened bench. That's going to stay in house," said head coach John Tortorella after the game. I know you guys are going to try to work me on that. It wasn't because of the missed assignment. There's a number of things that come into play with that. That will stay in the locker room.
"It's what I feel I need to. The last thing I want to do is bench a player."
Laine was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets in a blockbuster deal involving Pierre-Luc Dubois last month. The native of Finland has tallied three goals in five games with the Jackets.
Dubois, who was also benched this season, had a falling out with Tortorella leading to a trade out of Columbus.
Columbus held on to beat Carolina 3-2 on Monday.