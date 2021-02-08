Newly acquired Columbus Blue Jackets winger Patrik Laine sat on the bench for the entire third period against the Carolina Hurricanes Monday night.

The 22-year-old's last shift of the game came with 13:41 remaining in the second period.

Laine’s last shift of the game tonight was at 13:41 of 2nd period.



Benched entire 3rd period.



Roslovic scores the GWG for #CBJ vs #Letsgocanes .@TSN1290Radio @TSNHockey — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) February 9, 2021

"Shortened bench. That's going to stay in house," said head coach John Tortorella after the game. I know you guys are going to try to work me on that. It wasn't because of the missed assignment. There's a number of things that come into play with that. That will stay in the locker room.

"It's what I feel I need to. The last thing I want to do is bench a player."

A lot of people will want to know about neither Laine nor Kukan playing the final period plus. Here is what John Tortorella had to say. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/avJ9Nz4tst — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) February 9, 2021

Laine was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets in a blockbuster deal involving Pierre-Luc Dubois last month. The native of Finland has tallied three goals in five games with the Jackets.

Dubois, who was also benched this season, had a falling out with Tortorella leading to a trade out of Columbus.

Columbus held on to beat Carolina 3-2 on Monday.