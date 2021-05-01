The Columbus Blue Jackets with be without forward Patrik Laine tonight as he will be out of the lineup due to an illness. 

Laine, 23, has scored 10 goals for the Blue Jackets in 41 games since being acquired earlier in the season via trade. 

According to reports, Emil Bemström will draw back into the lineup for the first time since March 14 after suffering a lower-body injury. 

Columbus currently sits last in the central division with 42 points. 