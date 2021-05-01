The Columbus Blue Jackets with be without forward Patrik Laine tonight as he will be out of the lineup due to an illness.

#CBJ Patrik Laine out tonight vs. Carolina with an illness — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) May 1, 2021

Laine, 23, has scored 10 goals for the Blue Jackets in 41 games since being acquired earlier in the season via trade.

According to reports, Emil Bemström will draw back into the lineup for the first time since March 14 after suffering a lower-body injury.

Emil Bemstrom will make his return to the #CBJ lineup tonight for the first time since March 14 after suffering a lower-body injury. Patrik Laine is out with an illness, and Elvis will be in net. In other lineup news, I'm filling in for @BrianHedger for @DispatchAlerts — Bailey Johnson (@BaileyAJohnson_) May 1, 2021

Columbus currently sits last in the central division with 42 points.