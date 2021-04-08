2h ago
Savard likely to be healthy scratch Thursday
Columbus Blue Jackets' defenceman David Savard will likely be a healthy scratch tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.
TSN.ca Staff
The Blue Jackets are opting to protect the No. 1 player on TSN's Trade Bait list ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline.
Savard has one goal and five assists in 40 games this season. The 30-year-old is carrying a cap hit of $4.25 million and will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.