The NHL's Mar. 21 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Looking to add

The first-place Colorado Avalanche are a leading Stanley Cup contender and the trade deadline could be an opportunity for them to add a big piece in preparation for a long playoff run.

The Denver Post's Mike Chambers reports that the Avalanche are looking to add a player or two ahead of the Mar. 21 trade deadline with a top-six scoring forward, a gritty depth forward and/or depth defenceman as the potential targets.

They aren't expected to upgrade their goaltending situation as long as Darcy Kuemper and Pavel Francouz stay healthy.

Chambers lists Claude Giroux, Tomas Hertl and Colin Miller as a few of the likely targets among others.

Archibald in play?

Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald is an unrestricted free agent this summer and has missed 50+ games this season with a heart muscle injury.

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal notes that Archibald's unvaccinated status makes it harder for the team to keep him. The Oilers also don't know when he'll be able to play yet.

Matheson also says the Oilers are in a dollar-in, dollar-out trade scenario and are currently on the hunt for a veteran, big right-shot rental defenceman.