– Opening match features host France vs. Korea Republic on Friday, June 7 with pre-game coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET on TSN; complete tournament coverage continues through to the final on July 7 –

– FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019™ panel features host Kate Beirness alongside analysts Diana Matheson, Clare Rustad, and Kaylyn Kyle; Luke Wileman and Carmelina Moscato deliver commentary for all Canada matches, live from France –

– Full French-language coverage of the tournament available on RDS –

TORONTO (May 22, 2019) – CTV and TSN today announced their comprehensive broadcast schedules for the FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019™. As the official broadcasters of the FIFA World Cup™, CTV and TSN feature exclusive live coverage of all 52 matches throughout the month-long tournament, from the opening match on Friday, June 7 all the way to the final on Sunday, July 7, one of 60+ championship events that live on CTV and TSN. The full broadcast schedule is available at TSN.ca.

The FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019™ begins with host France taking on Korea Republic at Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday, June 7 with pre-game coverage starting at 2 p.m. ET on TSN. The Canadian Women’s National Team kicks off their tournament with a Group Stage match against Cameroon on Monday, June 10 with pre-game coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET on CTV and TSN.

The networks’ coverage of the FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019™ is highlighted by:

Pre-game shows for every match

30-minute recap show throughout the tournament on TSN

A Match of the Day encore featured nightly on TSN

Up-to-the-minute news, highlights, and analysis available at TSN.ca, and across TSN’s social media channels

Individual Canadian Women’s National Team player profiles on SPORTSCENTRE and TSN.ca

TSN primes fans for all the action with the FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019™ PREVIEW SHOW on Tuesday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN, providing an in-depth look at each group and the key players to watch with insight from TSN’s soccer panel.

TSN’s FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019™ panel features host Kate Beirness alongside analysts Diana Matheson, who scored the bronze medal-winning goal at the London 2012 Olympic Games and also won bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, and two Canadian Women’s National Team alumni in Clare Rustad, who competed for Canada at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, and Kaylyn Kyle, who won a bronze medal with Canada at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Delivering commentary for all Canadian Women’s National Team matches live from France are TSN’s Luke Wileman alongside former Canadian Women’s National Team defender and Olympic bronze medallist Carmelina Moscato, with reports from SPORTSCENTRE’s Laura Diakun.

TSN Radio delivers live coverage of every Canada match, featuring play-by-play commentator Peter Schaad alongside game analyst and Canadian Women’s National Team alum Andrea Neil.

“The FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019™ is shaping up to be the highlight of the Canadian sports calendar this year. Along with millions of Canadians across the country, we can’t wait to follow the exceptionally talented Canadian Women’s National Team as they aim to lift the trophy at this iconic event,” said Stewart Johnston, President, Media Sales and Marketing, Bell Media, and President, TSN. “With in-depth coverage across our television, radio, and digital platforms, Canadians can turn to CTV, TSN, and RDS to follow the tournament every step of the way.”

Taking place in nine cities across France, the tournament culminates with the Final in Lyon on Sunday, July 7 with pre-game coverage starting at 10 a.m. ET on CTV and TSN live from Stade de Lyon.

TSN encourages viewers to Witness HerStory, as the network’s new FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019™ marketing campaign highlights the grand scale of the tournament. The campaign’s original creative work, which was developed by the award-winning Bell Media Agency, is interwoven into the fabric of the broadcast, content, and promotional platforms in the lead-up to, and throughout the tournament.

The campaign is amplified using key Bell Media broadcast, radio, digital, and social properties, as well as Astral out-of-home assets. Additionally, the campaign offers fans the opportunity to Witness HerStory first-hand, with viewing lounges at marquee office towers and retail outlets in Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver.

Fans can also catch multi-platform tournament action across the TSN Radio network and iHeartRadio app, CTV.ca, TSN.ca, and the CTV and TSN apps. French-language coverage is available exclusively on RDS, RDS.ca, and the RDS app.