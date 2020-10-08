The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres to go up 2-0 in the NLDS Wednesday night, but they had to sweat it out.

With L.A. up 6-3 heading to the home half of the ninth, closer Kenley Jansen came on to get the final three outs.

Except Jansen struggled and give up a trio of hits for two runs and caused manager Dave Roberts to turn to Joe Kelly to finish the job.

After the game, Roberts admitted he was evaluating roles in the ninth inning.

"I'm gonna keep thinking through it. I thought there were some good throws in there," Roberts told reporters when asked about Jansen closing games.

"I chose at that point and time to go to Joe. My love and respect for [Jansen] certainly hasn't changed, and he feels terrible. He wants to be the guy, and he's proven it time and time again. But I know he's thrilled we won a ball game, a big ball game, and that was kind of it."

The 33-year-old Jansen had 11 saves and an ERA of 3.33 in 24.1 innings this season but struggled down the stretch. He also posted an ERA of 3.71 last season, which was by far the highest of his career.

Jansen has been the Dodgers' primary closer since 2012 and sits a distant No. 1 on the franchise's career saves list with 312. Canadian Eric Gagne is in second place at 161.

Game 3 between the Dodgers and Padres will go Thursday from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.