It looks like new Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland might be ready to make his first major move in the near future.

Edmonton could make a head coaching hire as soon as Friday with Dave Tippett remaining the front-runner, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Could be a coaching hire as early as Friday for the Oilers. Tippett remains the front runner, sounds like Todd Nelson won’t be in the mix for the job. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 21, 2019

Current Dallas Stars assistant coach Todd Nelson is not in the mix for the job, reports Rishaug.

Tippett most recently coached the Arizona Coyotes in 2016-17 and has a career 553-413-28-120 record over 1,114 career games behind the bench with the Stars and Coyotes.

The 57-year-old native of Moosomin, Sask., spent 721 games as a player in the NHL with the Hartford Whalers, Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers, recording 93 goals and 169 assists for 262 points.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adds that Holland's coaching search began with 15 names and confirms Tippett still figures "prominently."

Ken Holland’s coaching search began with 15 names or so. Some of them interviewed. Down to a short list now. Tippett still figures prominently. As far as timing, I would guess either a hire by Friday or it waits until week of June 3 with Oil brass busy at draft combine next week https://t.co/5bnA8HV4YF — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 21, 2019

The Oilers fired head coach Todd McLellan in November of this season after a 9-10-1 start and was replaced by Ken Hitchcock for the duration of the 2018-19 campaign.

Edmonton finished with a 35-38-9 record, missing the playoffs for a second straight season.