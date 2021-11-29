Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will undergo a surgical procedure on his lower back and will out indefinitely, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Porter is expected to make a full recovery.



The Nuggets will release a timetable for his return after the surgery, which is scheduled for Wednesday. Porter previously underwent a procedure on his back prior to joining the NBA.

The 29-year-old has played in just nine games this season, averaging 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 36 per cent shooting.

The Nuggets will now be without Porter and Jamal Murray, two max contract players, for the foreseeable future.