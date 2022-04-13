The Detroit Red Wings have signed goaltender Magnus Hellberg to a one-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

Hellberg, 31, played the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the KHL where he had a 13-20-4 record with a .917 save percentage and a 2.42 goals-against average.

The 6-foot-6 goaltender was originally drafted 38th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2011 NHL Draft.

Hellberg has a 1-0-0 record with a .868 SV% and 2.71 GAA in four NHL appearances, all with the New York Rangers.

The native of Uppsala, Sweden participated at the 2022 Olympic Games for his country where he posted a 1-0-1 record with a .933 SV% and 2.46 GAA.