Which free agents should each Canadian team target?

Bobby Ryan is heading to Motown.

The Detroit Red Wings signed the winger to a one-year contract on Friday.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today agreed to terms with right wing Bobby Ryan on a one-year contract. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/B7NhLzMP0l — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 9, 2020

The 33-year-old spent the last seven seasons in Ottawa with the Senators, recording five goals and five assists in 24 games last season. Prior to his time in the nations' capital, Ryan played six seasons with the Anaheim Ducks.

He has 254 career goals and 301 assists in 833 NHL regular season contests.

But that wasn't the only move the Red Wings made on Friday.

According to TSN Senior Hockey Writer Frank Seravalli, defenceman Jon Merrill is on his way to Detroit as well on a one-year, $925,000 deal.

D Jon Merrill is going to #RedWings, 1 year x $925,000 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 9, 2020

Merrill spent the last three seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights, scoring two goals and adding five assists in 49 games last season.