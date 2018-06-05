TORONTO – The CFL ON TSN today announced a new look for its THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL presented by The Brick broadcasts. Fans can expect a new theme song from Canadian brother-sister country duo and Universal Music Canada recording artist The Reklaws, exclusive performances by some of Canada’s top musical artists, and a new host with TSN’s Kate Beirness.

The season kicks off as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Edmonton Eskimos on Thursday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN.

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL presented by The Brick’s new theme song, based on The Reklaws’ hit song “Long Live the Night”, kicks off each broadcast throughout the season. The Reklaws will also headline the first game of the season with a performance during halftime of the season opener at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg.

TSN’s Kate Beirness is set to host all Thursday night games throughout the season, and will make her debut during the season opener in Winnipeg alongside Rod Smith and the CFL ON TSN panel, including Matt Dunigan, Milt Stegall, and Jock Climie. Joining Kate on Thursdays is two-time Grey Cup MVP Henry Burris, the popular host of CTV MORNING LIVE OTTAWA.

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL presented by The Brick also delivers fun, helpful, and key information for fans with Kate McKenna’s Now You Know segments, Derek Taylor’s popular Details with Derek Taylor, and Fantasy Football updates from Chris Schultz. Brodie Lawson will also contribute to Thursday night broadcasts to bring fans closer to the game day excitement in stadiums, and share off-field moments like her popular CFL series The Grind.

The performers during THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL presented by The Brick include the following Universal Music Canada artists:

Thursday, June 14

• The Reklaws at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Thursday, June 21, Saskatchewan Roughriders at Ottawa Redblacks, 7 p.m. ET

• Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa, Ontario

Thursday, June 28, Ottawa Redblacks at Calgary Stampeders, 8:30 p.m. ET

• James Barker Band at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta

Thursday, July 5, Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Saskatchewan Roughriders, 8:30 p.m. ET

• Tim Hicks at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan

Thursday, July 19, Saskatchewan Roughriders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats, 7 p.m. ET

• The Beaches at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario

Thursday, July 26, Edmonton Eskimos at Montreal Alouettes, 7:30 p.m. ET

• LOUD at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in Montreal, Quebec

Thursday, August 2, Ottawa Redblacks at Toronto Argonauts, 7 p.m. ET

• Kardinal Offishall at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario

Thursday, August 2, Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Eskimos, 10 p.m. ET

• Jazz Cartier at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta

Thursday, August 9, Edmonton Eskimos at BC Lions, 9:30 p.m. ET

• Chad Brownlee at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia