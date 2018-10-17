Is there more to Dotchin showing up to camp overweight?

The Anaheim Ducks have signed former Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Jake Dotchin to a one-year, $800,000 contract.

The Ducks placed Dotchin on re-entry waivers Wednesday and he must clear in order for the deal to become official.

Dotchin's time in Tampa Bay came to an ugly end in September when the Lightning waived him for a material breach of contract. TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported Dotchin showed up to the team's training camp 30-35 pounds above his playing weight, which led to his dismissal.

The 24-year-old, who is listed by NHL.com as 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, appeared in 48 games for the Lightning last season, posting three goals and 11 points.

Dotchin averaged 16:29 of ice time per game in the regular season and did not dress for the team in the postseason. He was entering the final season of a two-year, $1.625 million contract signed with the Lightning last summer and is currently a free agent who needed to clear waivers upon signing with any team.

The Lightning drafted Dotchin in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Draft.