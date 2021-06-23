28m ago
Elks add OL Dennis to retired list
The Edmonton Elks announced Wednesday the team has added veteran offensive lineman Derek Dennis to the retired list. Dennis is a former CFL All-Star and the 2016 Most Outstanding Lineman.
TSN.ca Staff
Dennis has played five seasons in the CFL, four with the Calgary Stampeders and one with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.