The Edmonton Oilers locked up a key piece of their core on Friday.

The team signed defenceman Darnell Nurse to an eight-year extension worth $9.25 million per season.

The 26-year-old Hamilton, Ont. native appeared in 56 games last season for the team, scoring 16 goals and adding 20 assists over 25:38 of ice time a night.

Originally taken with the seventh overall pick of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, Nurse heads into his eighth NHL season.

In 406 career games, Nurse has scored 45 goals and registered 112 assists.

Internationally, Nurse has represented Canada on a number of occasions, including as part of the gold medal-winning team at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Toronto and Montreal and won silver as a member of the squad at the 2019 IIHF World Championships in Slovakia.

Nurse is the son of former Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Richard Nurse, the brother of Phoenix Mercury point guard Kia Nurse and the cousin of Canada's women's national team forward Sarah Nurse.