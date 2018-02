Buffalo Sabres superstar Jack Eichel left Saturday's clash against the Boston Bruins in the first period after appearing to hurt his right ankle during an awkward fall.

Eichel will not return to action Saturday.

Jack Eichel did not return to the ice after leaving at 6:52 of the first after he got tangled with Matt Grzelcyk by the boards. Looked like a right ankle issue. — Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) February 11, 2018

The former second overall pick has 22 goals and 31 assists over 54 games in 2017-18, his third season in the NHL.

Eichel, 21, missed 21 games last season with a sprained left ankle.