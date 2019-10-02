Ottawa Senators defenceman Erik Brannstrom took a skate to the face in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs but is expected to be back for the team's next game.

Erik Brannstrom took stitches as a result of the skate in the face at the end of the game, but at this point the #sens figure he should be good to go next game. — Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) October 3, 2019

Head coach D.J. Smith told reporters after the matchup that Brannstrom had stitches but is expected to be fine.

Brannstrom got tangled up with Auston Matthews near the end of Wedesday's game and appeared to catch Matthews' skate blade up high as Toronto's star fell frontwards to the ice.

Before the incident, the 20-year-old recorded one shot in 15:57 of ice time.

Ottawa will be back in action Saturday night at home against the New York Rangers.