Does Lundqvist have enough in the tank to help another team?

Henrik Lundqvist to took to his personal Twitter account on Sunday to express his desire to keep playing hockey.

I still love to compete. I still love the game and I still want to WIN! — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) October 4, 2020

Lundqvist became a free agent on Wednesday after the New York Rangers bought out the contract of the 38-year-old goaltender.

It wasn't known if Lundqvist would still have the desire to continue his spectacular 15-year NHL career with a new club. But his comments on Sunday appear to be a clear indication he wants continue playing in the NHL.

The Rangers saved $3.7 million in cap space for next season. Lundqvist is now a free agent.

Lundqvist played in 887 games, posting a 459-310-96 record with a 2.43 goals-against average. The man referred to as “The King” was limited to 30 games this past season and had a 10-12-3 record with a career-worst 3.16 goals-against average.

“Representing this organization has been the biggest source of pride and joy in my life,” Lundqvist tweeted. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity, for the friendships and for all the great memories created wearing the red, white and blue. I will always cherish my time as a Ranger.”

Lundqvist's time with the Rangers was shortened by the play of goaltenders Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev, who are both in their mid-20s.

Lundqvist was a fan favourite at Madison Square Garden and the chants of “Hen-rik” reverberated in the arena after one of his countless spectacular saves.

“We would like to thank Henrik for his immeasurable contributions to the New York Rangers,” Rangers President John Davidson said. “From the time I met Henrik when he first came to New York in 2005, he has been the consummate professional. His tireless work ethic, passion for the game, and love of the Rangers and New York City enabled him to become one of the greatest goaltenders in hockey and one of the best players in the history of our franchise. We all wish Henrik and his family the best going forward.”

Lundqvist owns almost every goaltending record in Rangers history, including victories, shutouts (64), playoff wins and games played. He also has excelled under pressure. Lundqvist set an NHL record by winning six consecutive Game 7s, a streak that was broken by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2015 Eastern Conference final. He set an Olympic record for longest shutout streak (172:34) between the 2006 and 2010 Games.

Lundqvist, who plays guitar and has been known to play charity events with tennis legend John McEnroe, was a finalist for the NHL Player Foundation Award in 2014-15 for his work with the Garden of Dreams Foundation in New York. His Henrik Lundqvist Foundation strives to create positive change in the lives of children and adults throughout the world through education and health services.