Memphis Grizzlies centre Marc Gasol became the organization's all-time point leader in the first quarter of a 141-128 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The 32-year-old has spent his entire 10-year career with the Grizzlies and entered Saturday's game 11 back of Mike Conley's all-time mark of 10,255 points.

Gasol was part of trade speculations earlier this season after voicing frustrations with then coach Mark Fizdale, who was fired earlier this season.

The 7'1 Spaniard lead Memphis with 27 points in the loss to the Warriors.