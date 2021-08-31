George Springer was pulled from the Toronto Blue Jays game against the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh inning Tuesday night with an apparent injury.

The outfielder was removed from the game after taking an aggressive turn around second base and appeared to tweak something in his lower-body.

The team said Springer was removed from the game as a precaution.

UPDATE: OF George Springer was removed from tonight's game as a precaution. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 1, 2021

The move was made during a Baltimore pitching change as Jarrod Dyson was subbed in for Springer, who looked frustrated with being removed from the game.

Springer has played just 50 games in his first season with the Blue Jays, hitting .272 with a .978 OPS, 16 home runs, 35 RBI and 42 runs scored. He suited up for just four games prior to June 22 due to a quad strain.

Springer signed a six-year, $150 million contract with Blue Jays this past offseason.