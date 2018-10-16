Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson is without a goal this season after breaking out with 43 last season.

Karlsson had just 15 goals in his previous two seasons before ranking third in goals a season ago. Karlsson has four assists this season, but has yet to find the back of the net on10 shots. He said Monday he's optimistic goals will soon follow.

“In Sweden, we call it the ketchup effect,” Karlsson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s like when you bang on the bottom of the bottle and get nothing, but eventually once some comes out it all pours out. Hopefully, we can get some ketchup effect.”

The 25-year-old admitted to being "a little frustrated," though he also went goalless in six games to start last season before scoring in games Nos. 7 and 8.

“I’ve been told since I was a kid as long as you’re creating chances, you’re doing something good,” Karlsson said. “I try not to let it keep me down too much, and hopefully I’ll get my first soon. I’d be more worried if we didn’t create anything. That’s when you need to worry.

"I don’t have that worry for now because I think we’re playing some pretty good hockey even though we haven’t scored a whole lot.”

The Golden Knights have stumbled out of the gate and are off to a 2-4 start this season. They will host the Buffalo Sabres (3-2) on Tuesday night.