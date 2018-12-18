The Vegas Golden Knights will get an update on forward Max Pacioretty's status on Tuesday, after he left during the second period of Monday's 1-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets and did not return.

Pacioretty appeared to be injured while stretching out to hit Blue Jackets centre Riley Nash, who evaded contact while exiting his own zone.

"We'll know tomorrow," Golden Knights coach Gerrard Gallant told reporters of Pacioretty's status after the game.

The injury came just days after there was conflicting updates on Pacioretty's health, when initial reports suggested he could be a healthy scratch against the New Jersey Devils on Friday. After Gallant said Pacioretty was fine, the team later clarified that Pacioretty was dealing with a minor injury which forced him to miss the game.

"The team feels it is best for him to miss one game rather than six. (It) it management's decision to hold him out tonight," a team spokesperson said via David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal on Friday.

He played back-to-back games Sunday and Monday, posting an assist while logging 16:44 of ice time in Sunday's win over the New York Rangers.

The 30-year-old has 10 goals and 19 points in 30 games this season.