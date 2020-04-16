Hockey, like the rest of the sporting world, has gone into hibernation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean you can't watch some of the greats of all-time go head-to-head.

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, who holds the all-time points and all-time goals records, will battle each other in NHL20 on Wednesday, April 22 in The Great One vs. The Great Eight Showcase.

The best-of-three series will be streamed live on the Capitals' Twitch channel at 8pm ET. During the live stream, fans can make donations towards the Edmonton Food Bank and MSE Foundation’s “Feeding the Frontlines.”

Ovechkin is currently eighth on the all-time goals list with 706, 188 behind Gretzky for the top spot.