Toronto Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has won the 2018 minor league player of the year award.

In 95 games last season split between four different teams at varying levels in the minors, Guerrero Jr. had a .391 batting average, a .437 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of .636 with 20 home runs and 78 RBIs.

On Aug. 30, the 19-year-old was added by the Blue Jays to the Surprise Saguaros roster of the Arizona Fall League.