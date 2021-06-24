The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday veteran Canadian defensive back Courtney Stephen has retired.

Stephen, 31, spent eight years with the Tiger-Cats (2013-18, 20) and one season with the Calgary Stampeders (2019).

“Courtney has been a consummate professional since joining our organization in 2013 and we were fortunate to have him,” Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said. “He was a great competitor who was willing to contribute in ways that were always best for the team. While his contributions on the field will cease, his presence in the community will carry on where he was a steady presence throughout his career. We thank Courtney for his commitment to Hamilton, and further wish him and his family the best in his new life chapters.”

In 113 career games in the CFL, Stephen recorded 219 tackles, 12 interceptions, and two sacks.