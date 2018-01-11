Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman left Thursday's game and did not return after colliding with Calgary Flames forward Garnet Hathaway.

The team said that Hedman had a lower-body injury, but did not elaborate on his ailment or condition.

Hedman, 27, has six goals and 27 assists and is plus-24 in 43 games this season. He was named to the NHL All-Star game on Wednesday, and is scheduled to play for the Atlantic Division on his home ice in Tampa.

The Flames took advantage of Hedman's absence and beat the Lightning 5-1.