33m ago
Hedman leaves Lightning game with LBI
TSN.ca Staff
Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman left Thursday's game and did not return after colliding with Calgary Flames forward Garnet Hathaway.
The team said that Hedman had a lower-body injury, but did not elaborate on his ailment or condition.
Hedman, 27, has six goals and 27 assists and is plus-24 in 43 games this season. He was named to the NHL All-Star game on Wednesday, and is scheduled to play for the Atlantic Division on his home ice in Tampa.
The Flames took advantage of Hedman's absence and beat the Lightning 5-1.