Henrik Lundqvist announced on Twitter Friday morning that he has left hospital after having open heart surgery.

Left the hospital yesterday. 🙌🏻

I’ve spend a lot of days away from my kids over the last 5-8 years because of hockey. The last 9 days felt way different..

It literally warmed my heart pulling up to the driveway. pic.twitter.com/jlxU8I8BQh — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) January 15, 2021

Last week, Lundqvist tweeted his surgery at the Cleveland Clinic "went really well" and he added on Friday that he will stick around Cleveland "for a little bit for more tests before heading back to NYC and continue my recovery/rehab there."

"I've spend a lot of days away from my kids over the last 5-8 years because of hockey. The last 9 days felt different.. It literally warmed my heart pulling up in the driveway," he tweeted.

Prior to the procedure, Lundqvist announced he will sit out the 2020-21 season.

Will stick around in Cleveland for a little bit for more tests before heading back to NYC and continue my recovery/rehab there. — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) January 15, 2021

Following a 15-year career on Broadway, the 38-year-old from Sweden was bought out by the New York Rangers and signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Washington Capitals last October.

He is a two-time All-Star and the winner of the 2011-12 Vezina Trophy.