Lundqvist leaves hospital after heart surgery
Henrik Lundqvist announced on Twitter Friday morning that he has left hospital after having open heart surgery. Last week, Lundqvist tweeted his surgery at the Cleveland Clinic "went really well."
TSN.ca Staff
Left the hospital yesterday. 🙌🏻— Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) January 15, 2021
I’ve spend a lot of days away from my kids over the last 5-8 years because of hockey. The last 9 days felt way different..
It literally warmed my heart pulling up to the driveway. pic.twitter.com/jlxU8I8BQh
Last week, Lundqvist tweeted his surgery at the Cleveland Clinic "went really well" and he added on Friday that he will stick around Cleveland "for a little bit for more tests before heading back to NYC and continue my recovery/rehab there."
"I've spend a lot of days away from my kids over the last 5-8 years because of hockey. The last 9 days felt different.. It literally warmed my heart pulling up in the driveway," he tweeted.
Prior to the procedure, Lundqvist announced he will sit out the 2020-21 season.
Will stick around in Cleveland for a little bit for more tests before heading back to NYC and continue my recovery/rehab there.— Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) January 15, 2021
Following a 15-year career on Broadway, the 38-year-old from Sweden was bought out by the New York Rangers and signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Washington Capitals last October.
He is a two-time All-Star and the winner of the 2011-12 Vezina Trophy.