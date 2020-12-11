Hockey Canada has announced its final roster for the 2021 IIHF World Juniors in Edmonton.

Forwards Quinton Byfield, Dylan Cozens, Connor McMichael and Dawson Mercer, and defencemen Bowen Byrum and Jamie Drysdale will return after winning gold with Canada at the 2020 World Juniors in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Forwards Jamieson Rees, Mavrik Bourque, Graeme Clarke, Seth Jarvis, Samuel Poulin, Gage Goncalves, Defenceman Donovan Sebrango, Lukas Cormier and Ryan O'Rourke were among the final cuts following a 26-day selection camp that was interrupted by a mandatory two-week quarantine due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This camp has been unconventional from the outset with the number of players invited and the length of camp, along with the schedule adjustment due to our two-week shutdown, but we feel we have selected a group that will give us the best chance to defend our gold medal on home ice,” Hockey Canada manager Alan Millar said in a release.

“It is never easy making decisions to trim down a roster, especially when every player handled adversity, faced challenges head on and remained committed to the process through our off-ice workouts and Zoom sessions.

"We have a lot of people to thank, including the people of Red Deer, the Red Deer Rebels (WHL) and Alberta Health Services, who worked with us to always ensure the health and safety of our athletes, staff and the community at large, and we look forward to representing Canada in Edmonton.”

Canada's 46 invited players quarantined for 14 days midway through camp after two players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Five players were released for health reasons before the players returned to the ice Tuesday.

The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Christmas Day with three games before Canada kicks off its tournament schedule on Dec. 26 against Germany.

 

Final Roster - Canada's 2021 World Junior Team

 
Name HT WT Team NHL Draft
GOALTENDERS        
Dylan Garand 6’1” 172 Kamloops (WHL) NYR 2020 (4/103)
Taylor Gauthier 6’2” 190 Prince George (WHL) 2021 Draft
Devon Levi 6’0” 185 Northeastern (NCAA) FLA 2020 (7/212)
DEFENCE        
Justin Barron 6’2” 198 Halifax (QMJHL) COL 2020 (1/25)
Bowen Byram 6’1” 192 Vancouver (WHL) COL 2019 (1/4)
Jamie Drysdale 5’11” 170 Erie (OHL) ANA 2020 (1/6)
Kaiden Guhle 6’3” 184 Prince Albert (WHL) MTL 2020 (1/16)
Thomas Harley 6’4” 195 Mississauga (OHL) DAL 2019 (1/18)
Kaedan Korczak 6’4” 200 Kelowna (WHL) VGK 2019 (2/41)
Braden Schneider 6’2” 210 Brandon (WHL) NYR 2020 (1/19)
Jordan Spence 5’10” 178 Moncton (QMJHL) LAK 2019 (4/95)
FORWARDS        
Quinton Byfield 6’4” 215 Sudbury (OHL) LAK 2020 (1/2)
Dylan Cozens 6’3” 185 Lethbridge (WHL) BUF 2019 (1/7)
Kirby Dach 6'4" 197 Chicago (NHL) CHI 2019 (1/3)
Dylan Holloway 6’1” 203 Wisconsin (NCAA) EDM 2020 (1/14)
Peyton Krebs 5’11” 180 Winnipeg (WHL) VGK 2019 (1/17)
Connor McMichael 6’0” 181 London (OHL) WSH 2019 (1/25)
Dawson Mercer 6’0” 180 Chicoutimi (QMJHL) NJD 2020 (1/18)
Alex Newhook 5’11” 197 Boston College (NCAA) COL 2019 (1/16)
Jakob Pelletier 5’10” 170 Val-d’Or (QMJHL) CGY 2019 (1/26)
Cole Perfetti 5’10” 180 Saginaw (OHL) WPG 2020 (1/10)
Jack Quinn 6’1” 179 Ottawa (OHL) BUF 2020 (1/8)
Ryan Suzuki 6’1” 180 Saginaw (OHL) CAR 2019 (1/28)
Philip Tomasino 6’0” 183 Oshawa (OHL) NSH 2019 (1/24)
Connor Zary 6’0” 180 Kamloops (WHL) CGY 2020 (1/24)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 