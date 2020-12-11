45m ago
Hockey Canada announces 25-man World Juniors roster
Hockey Canada has announced its final roster for the 2021 IIHF World Juniors in Edmonton.
TSN.ca Staff
Forwards Quinton Byfield, Dylan Cozens, Connor McMichael and Dawson Mercer, and defencemen Bowen Byrum and Jamie Drysdale will return after winning gold with Canada at the 2020 World Juniors in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
Forwards Jamieson Rees, Mavrik Bourque, Graeme Clarke, Seth Jarvis, Samuel Poulin, Gage Goncalves, Defenceman Donovan Sebrango, Lukas Cormier and Ryan O'Rourke were among the final cuts following a 26-day selection camp that was interrupted by a mandatory two-week quarantine due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“This camp has been unconventional from the outset with the number of players invited and the length of camp, along with the schedule adjustment due to our two-week shutdown, but we feel we have selected a group that will give us the best chance to defend our gold medal on home ice,” Hockey Canada manager Alan Millar said in a release.
“It is never easy making decisions to trim down a roster, especially when every player handled adversity, faced challenges head on and remained committed to the process through our off-ice workouts and Zoom sessions.
"We have a lot of people to thank, including the people of Red Deer, the Red Deer Rebels (WHL) and Alberta Health Services, who worked with us to always ensure the health and safety of our athletes, staff and the community at large, and we look forward to representing Canada in Edmonton.”
Canada's 46 invited players quarantined for 14 days midway through camp after two players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Five players were released for health reasons before the players returned to the ice Tuesday.
The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Christmas Day with three games before Canada kicks off its tournament schedule on Dec. 26 against Germany.
Final Roster - Canada's 2021 World Junior Team
|Name
|HT
|WT
|Team
|NHL Draft
|GOALTENDERS
|Dylan Garand
|6’1”
|172
|Kamloops (WHL)
|NYR 2020 (4/103)
|Taylor Gauthier
|6’2”
|190
|Prince George (WHL)
|2021 Draft
|Devon Levi
|6’0”
|185
|Northeastern (NCAA)
|FLA 2020 (7/212)
|DEFENCE
|Justin Barron
|6’2”
|198
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|COL 2020 (1/25)
|Bowen Byram
|6’1”
|192
|Vancouver (WHL)
|COL 2019 (1/4)
|Jamie Drysdale
|5’11”
|170
|Erie (OHL)
|ANA 2020 (1/6)
|Kaiden Guhle
|6’3”
|184
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|MTL 2020 (1/16)
|Thomas Harley
|6’4”
|195
|Mississauga (OHL)
|DAL 2019 (1/18)
|Kaedan Korczak
|6’4”
|200
|Kelowna (WHL)
|VGK 2019 (2/41)
|Braden Schneider
|6’2”
|210
|Brandon (WHL)
|NYR 2020 (1/19)
|Jordan Spence
|5’10”
|178
|Moncton (QMJHL)
|LAK 2019 (4/95)
|FORWARDS
|Quinton Byfield
|6’4”
|215
|Sudbury (OHL)
|LAK 2020 (1/2)
|Dylan Cozens
|6’3”
|185
|Lethbridge (WHL)
|BUF 2019 (1/7)
|Kirby Dach
|6'4"
|197
|Chicago (NHL)
|CHI 2019 (1/3)
|Dylan Holloway
|6’1”
|203
|Wisconsin (NCAA)
|EDM 2020 (1/14)
|Peyton Krebs
|5’11”
|180
|Winnipeg (WHL)
|VGK 2019 (1/17)
|Connor McMichael
|6’0”
|181
|London (OHL)
|WSH 2019 (1/25)
|Dawson Mercer
|6’0”
|180
|Chicoutimi (QMJHL)
|NJD 2020 (1/18)
|Alex Newhook
|5’11”
|197
|Boston College (NCAA)
|COL 2019 (1/16)
|Jakob Pelletier
|5’10”
|170
|Val-d’Or (QMJHL)
|CGY 2019 (1/26)
|Cole Perfetti
|5’10”
|180
|Saginaw (OHL)
|WPG 2020 (1/10)
|Jack Quinn
|6’1”
|179
|Ottawa (OHL)
|BUF 2020 (1/8)
|Ryan Suzuki
|6’1”
|180
|Saginaw (OHL)
|CAR 2019 (1/28)
|Philip Tomasino
|6’0”
|183
|Oshawa (OHL)
|NSH 2019 (1/24)
|Connor Zary
|6’0”
|180
|Kamloops (WHL)
|CGY 2020 (1/24)