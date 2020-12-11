Button: Team Canada is going to have a lot of good players not make the cut

Hockey Canada has announced its final roster for the 2021 IIHF World Juniors in Edmonton.

Forwards Quinton Byfield, Dylan Cozens, Connor McMichael and Dawson Mercer, and defencemen Bowen Byrum and Jamie Drysdale will return after winning gold with Canada at the 2020 World Juniors in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Forwards Jamieson Rees, Mavrik Bourque, Graeme Clarke, Seth Jarvis, Samuel Poulin, Gage Goncalves, Defenceman Donovan Sebrango, Lukas Cormier and Ryan O'Rourke were among the final cuts following a 26-day selection camp that was interrupted by a mandatory two-week quarantine due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This camp has been unconventional from the outset with the number of players invited and the length of camp, along with the schedule adjustment due to our two-week shutdown, but we feel we have selected a group that will give us the best chance to defend our gold medal on home ice,” Hockey Canada manager Alan Millar said in a release.

“It is never easy making decisions to trim down a roster, especially when every player handled adversity, faced challenges head on and remained committed to the process through our off-ice workouts and Zoom sessions.

"We have a lot of people to thank, including the people of Red Deer, the Red Deer Rebels (WHL) and Alberta Health Services, who worked with us to always ensure the health and safety of our athletes, staff and the community at large, and we look forward to representing Canada in Edmonton.”

Canada's 46 invited players quarantined for 14 days midway through camp after two players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Five players were released for health reasons before the players returned to the ice Tuesday.

The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Christmas Day with three games before Canada kicks off its tournament schedule on Dec. 26 against Germany.