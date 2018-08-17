How to Login to TSN.ca via TV Service Provider

If you subscribe to TSN through a TV Service Provider, you can also access wall-to-wall coverage of the biggest events in sports live on TSN.ca! Follow these simple steps to authenticate using your TV cable provider credentials.

Step 1: From TSN.ca Homepage, click on the “SIGN IN” Tab

Step 2: Select TSN GO and choose your TV Provider

**NOTE: While it may not look like it at first glance, you are able to scroll through a complete list of providers! Scroll to find yours.

Step 3: Login with your TV Provider credentials

If you’re having trouble with your login, please contact your TV service provider for login info.

Bell TV: 1-888-759-3474 or mybell.bell.ca/Registration

Bell Aliant FibreOp: 1-866-FIBREOP (1-866-342-7367) or bellaliant.net/myaccount

Bell FibreOp: 1-866-FIBREOP (1-866-342-7367) or fibreop.ca/myaccount

Shaw: 1-888-472-2222or shaw.custhelp.com/app/ask

Eastlink: 1-888-345-1111 (24/7) or Live Chat or email can be launched - http://www.eastlink.ca/about/contact.aspx

NorthernTel: 1-866-FIBREOP (1-866-342-7367) or fibreop.ca/myaccount

SaskTel: 1-800-SASKTEL (1-800-727-5835) or sasktel.com/support

Telus: Alberta or British Columbia residents: 310-6988 or telus.com/gethelp

Access Communications: 1-866-363-2225 or customer.care@myaccess.coop

Cable Cable: 1-866-887-6434 or care@cablecable.net

CCAP: 1-866-749-7125

Gosfield North: 1-519-839-4734 or support@gosfieldtel.ca

Execulink: 1-866-706-1994 or support@execulink.com

Hay Communications: 1-519-236-4500

Mitchell Seaforth Cable TV: 1-519-345-2341 or cabletv@ezlink.ca

Nexicom: 1-888-639-4266

Northwestel: 1-855-673-1124 or cableanytime.com/Northwestel/

NRTC: techhelp@nrtco.net

Tbaytel: 1-800-264-9501

Tuckersmith Communications: 1-519-263-2211 or tcc@tcc.on.ca

VMedia: 1-855-333-8269 or support@VMedia.ca

Wightman Telecom: 1-888-477-2177 or support@wightman.ca

WTC: 1-613-507-9000 or support@wtccommunications.ca

Cogeco: 1-855-701-4881

MTS: 1-204-CALL-MTS (204-225-5687)

Rogers: 1-888-764-3771

Videotron: 1-877-380-2611

HuronTEL: 1-877-395-3800

Source Cable: 1-866-785-7851 or techsupport@sourcecable.net

Vianet: 1-800-788-0363 (option 1)

Westman: 1-800-665-3337

Step 4: You can now access TSN’s live content! On TSN.ca/Live (or the tab that says LIVE), Scroll down to the “LIVE NOW” Section and this is where you will find the programming that is currently live on TSN’s five feeds and exclusive bonus streams if available.

Step 5: To access TSN’s broadcast schedule click the “SCHEDULE” tab. You will be able to scroll through what’s on and what is upcoming on the network.

Step 6: Want to catch up on a game that has already aired? Select the “VIDEO” tab then “GAMES ON DEMAND” (tsn.ca/video/one-demand). This will lead you to TSN’s current selection of On Demand games.

Please note that games are made available for up to seven days after they’re posted. Additionally, due to rights restrictions, not all games are available On Demand.

Step 7: Enjoy TSN’s robust lineup of programming! For any programming related questions, please reach out to Audience.Relations@bellmedia.ca.