If you subscribe to TSN through a TV Service Provider, you can also access wall-to-wall coverage of the biggest events in sports live on TSN.ca! Follow these simple steps to authenticate using your TV cable provider credentials.

Step 1: From TSN.ca Homepage, click on the “SIGN IN” Tab

 

Embedded Image

 

Step 2: Select TSN GO and choose your TV Provider

 

Embedded Image

 

**NOTE: While it may not look like it at first glance, you are able to scroll through a complete list of providers! Scroll to find yours.

 

Step 3: Login with your TV Provider credentials

 

Embedded Image

If you’re having trouble with your login, please contact your TV service provider for login info.

 

Step 4: You can now access TSN’s live content! On TSN.ca/Live (or the tab that says LIVE), Scroll down to the “LIVE NOW” Section and this is where you will find the programming that is currently live on TSN’s five feeds and exclusive bonus streams if available.

Embedded Image

 

Step 5: To access TSN’s broadcast schedule click the “SCHEDULE” tab. You will be able to scroll through what’s on and what is upcoming on the network.

 

Embedded Image

Embedded Image

 

Step 6: Want to catch up on a game that has already aired? Select the “VIDEO” tab then “GAMES ON DEMAND” (tsn.ca/video/one-demand). This will lead you to TSN’s current selection of On Demand games.

 

Embedded Image

 

Please note that games are made available for up to seven days after they’re posted. Additionally, due to rights restrictions, not all games are available On Demand.

Step 7: Enjoy TSN’s robust lineup of programming! For any programming related questions, please reach out to Audience.Relations@bellmedia.ca.

 