Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators AHL affiliate Belleville Senators have signed forward Chris Kelly to a professional try-out.

Kelly recently suited up for Team Canada at the Spengler Cup.

The 37-year-old spent eight seasons with the Ottawa Senators in his career and most recently played for the team in 2016-17, playing all 82 games with the team and two playoff games.