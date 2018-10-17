Flames ready to show they can compete with the Bruins if they play right

Calgary Flames

Forward Dillon Dube will not play Wednesday night against the Boston Bruins as he deals with a lower-body injury, the team announced. Head coach Bill Peters says he expects Dube to return to practice on Thursday.

Through five games this season, he has one assist.

Forward Michael Frolik is back in the lineup after being a healty scratch in Colorado. According to TSN's Jermain Franklin, injured forward Travis Hamonic skated with the team in a yellow non-contact jersey for the first time since suffering a facial fracture after a fight with Vancouver Canucks defenceman Erik Gudbranson in the season opener.

Here are the projected lines for their tilt with Boston:

Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm

Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik

Bennett-Jankowski-Neal

Hathaway-Ryan-Czarnik

Giordano-Brodie

Hanifin-Andersson

Valimaki-Stone

Smith

Anaheim Ducks

Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf appears poised to return to the lineup Wednesday night against the New York Islanders according to the Los Angeles Times.

He missed the last four games but has been skating with the team. Getzlaf was a full participant in practice Tuesday, appearing on the top line with Rickard Rakell and Troy Terry.

“At this time of year, it’s about not ever having setbacks, that’s the biggest thing with injury recovery this early in the season," Getzlaf said after practice Tuesday. “It’s about making sure we’re going forward. If we’re going back at all we need to tone it back.”

As the Ducks' captain, Getzlaf did what he could to help the club bounce back from Saturday's loss to the Dallas Stars.

“The only thing I did when I went downstairs, and throughout that night, was get it upbeat again,” Getzlaf said via the Orange County Register. “None of those guys, whether I’m the captain or a first-year player, want me to come down and tell them what they did wrong. It’s about trying to be upbeat.

Montreal Canadiens

Carey Price will return to the starter's net Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues. Antti Niemi started the last two games -- both wins -- as Price battled the flu. Niemi made 28 saves and allowed three goals in each contest.

In three games this season, Price has a GAA of 2.32 and a save percentage of .909.

While Price is expected to start, Habs head coach Claude Julien said that he might have to make some other tweaks to the lineup because some players are sick or nicked up.

Andrew Shaw, Nicolas Deslauriers, Nikita Scherbak and Victor Mete were last off the ice, which means that defenceman Karl Alzner could draw back in after being a healthy scratch for the first five games of the season.

Meanwhile, Tomas Tatar, Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin, Max Domi, Artturi Lehkonen, Paul Byron, Tomas Plekanec and Jeff Petry stayed off the ice Wednesday morning during the optional skate.

Ottawa Senators

The Sens announced Wednesday that rookie forward Brady Tkachuk will miss about one month with a torn ligament in his knee. He appeared to suffer the injury during Monday night's win over the Dallas Stars while attempting to throw a hit.

In other Sens injury news, Cody Ceci (upper-body) and Alex Formenton (concussion) are not expected to be ready for this weekend's game against the Montreal Canadiens according to TSN's Ian Mendes. Ryan Dzingel and Max McCormick could be ready to return, while Mark Stone, who missed Wednesday's skate, should be ready to return Thursday.

Chicago Blackhawks

Goaltender Corey Crawford says the club will wait until Thursday's morning skate to make it official, but the plan is for him to start against the Arizona Coyotes, reports Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Crawford, who has not yet played this season, added that it will be his decision whether he's ready to return or not.

"He looks good in the net. He’s been off for a long, long time — is there rust? Do we expect rust? I think the way he’s competing and practicing and finding pucks, he looks like he hasn’t missed a beat," Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville said of Crawford.

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers forward Nolan Patrick participated in practice Wednesday in a non-contact jersey as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury he sustained last week against the Ottawa Senators.

There is no timetable for his return to the lineup.

Washington Capitals

Travis Boyd suffered a lower-body injury in a preseason matchup with the Blues and has not played yet this season. According to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post, he was skating Wednesday in a light blue non-contact jersey. He still has to miss five more games as part of his placement on the long-term injury list.

Here were their lines ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the New York Rangers:

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Stephenson

Vrana-Backstrom-Oshie

Burakovsky-Eller-Connolly

Walker-Dowd-Smith-Pelly

Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Niskanen

Orpik-Djoos

Holtby