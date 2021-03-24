Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Canucks forwards Bo Horvat and Brandon Sutter both took part in Wednesday's morning skate, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Horvat is listed as day-to-day after taking a shot off his his foot early in the third period of Monday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. Sutter did not suit up Monday with an undisclosed injury.

Goaltender Thatcher Demko will get the start tonight against Wiinnipeg.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says he's been told not to expect goaltender Frederick Andersen to be available for a week. Andersen has been off the ice since Friday. Jack Campbell will start Saturday's game in Ottawa.

Sheldon Keefe says he's been told not to expect Andersen to be available for a week (Freddie has been off the ice since Friday's game)



Jack Campbell is the confirmed starter tomorrow in Ottawa — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 24, 2021

Carolina Hurricanes

Forward Vincent Trocheck and goaltender Petr Mrazek both skated with the team at practice on Wedneday. Trocheck has not played since March 9 due to an upper-body injury. He has 13 goals and 11 assists in 24 games this season. Mrazek has been out since Jan. 30 after undergoing thumb surgery. The 29-year-old is 2-1-0 with a 0.99 goals against average and .955 save percentage in four games this season.

#Canes forward lines and defensive pairings remain the same. Petr Mrazek and Vincent Trocheck both skating with the team again today. pic.twitter.com/w4saKBzdTh — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) March 24, 2021

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher says forward Morgan Frost is doing well eight-weeks post shoulder surgery and has a chance to return at the end of the season.

"He is about 8 weeks post surgery. He’s doing very well and we hope he can get back on the ice in a few weeks from a conditioning standpoint," said Fletcher. "Best case scenario he has a chance to play at the end of the season."

Fletcher on Morgan Frost's potential return from injury: "He is about 8 weeks post surgery. He’s doing very well and we hope he can get back on the ice in a few weeks from a conditioning standpoint…Best case scenario he has a chance to play at the end of the season." — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 24, 2021

Frost, 21, dislocated his left shoulder in the Flyers' second game of the season.