Montreal Canadiens

Carey Price will return to the starter's net Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues. Antti Niemi started the last two games -- both wins -- as Price battled the flu. Niemi made 28 saves and allowed three goals in each contest.

In three games this season, Price has a GAA of 2.32 and a save percentage of .909.

While Price is expected to start, Habs head coach Claude Julien said that he might have to make some other tweaks to the lineup because some players are sick or nicked up.

Andrew Shaw, Nicolas Deslauriers, Nikita Scherbak and Victor Mete were last off the ice, which means that defenceman Karl Alzner could draw back in after being a healthy scratch for the first five games of the season.

Meanwhile, Tomas Tatar, Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin, Max Domi, Artturi Lehkonen, Paul Byron, Tomas Plekanec and Jeff Petry stayed off the ice Wednesday morning during the optional skate.

Washington Capitals

Travis Boyd suffered a lower-body injury in a preseason matchup with the Blues and has not played yet this season. According to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post, he was skating Wednesday in a light blue non-contact jersey. He still has to miss five more games as part of his placement on the long-term injury list.

Here were their lines ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the New York Rangers:

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Stephenson

Vrana-Backstrom-Oshie

Burakovsky-Eller-Connolly

Walker-Dowd-Smith-Pelly

Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Niskanen

Orpik-Djoos

Holtby