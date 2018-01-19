Button breaks down what makes Vegas such a tough opponent

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs' top defenceman, Morgan Rielly, missed Friday's practice after getting injured late in the second period of Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. He returned for the third, but in a limited capacity. Head coach Mike Babcock says he's uncertain if Rielly will be able to play Saturday against the Ottawa Senators with an upper-body injury.

Mike Babcock uncertain if Morgan Rielly (upper-body injury) will play for #Leafs tomorrow vs. Ottawa. Gave him the day off today. See how he feels in the morning. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 19, 2018

Vancouver Canucks

Forward Bo Horvat is expected to be on the ice Friday after the Canucks announced that he has been medically cleared to practice and travel with the team.

Horvat fractured his ankle on Dec. 5 in their 3-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

In 28 games this season, he has 10 goals and 10 assists.

Montreal Canadiens

According to The Athletic's Arpon Basu, goaltender Antti Niemi is being worked out by goaltending coach Stephane Waite at Canadiens' morning skate at appears to be the starting goaltender tonight against the Washington Capitals.

Antti Niemi is being worked out by Stephane Waite at Habs skate. Looks like he's starting tonight. Caps are likely going with Philipp Grubauer tonight as well. — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) January 19, 2018

Winnipeg Jets

Maurice confirms Mason has a concussion Jets head coach Paul Maurice confirms that goaltender Steve Mason sustained a concussion in the morning skate before their Jan. 12th game against the Blackhawks and explains how much he feels for the veteran goalie.

The Jets announced that goalie Steve Mason is out with a concussion with no timetable for a return. In other injury news, forward Shawn Matthias is day-to-day while forward Adam Lowry will not play this weekend (Saturday vs. Calgary and Sunday vs. Vancouver).

They recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson and forward Jack Roslovic from the AHL's Manitoba Moose. Hutchinson has a .942 save percentage so far this season for the Manitoba Moose, sitting third in the AHL with 14 wins. Roslovic does not have a point in four NHL games this year.

Practice Lines - Brian Munz, TSN

Forwards

Connor-Wheeler-Laine

Perreault-Little-Ehlers

Tanev-Copp-Armia

Dano-Hendricks-Roslovic

Lowry in non contact. No Matthias

Defencemen

Morrissey-Trouba

Kulikov-Myers

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Chiarot extra defenceman

Goaltenders

Hellebuyck

Hutchinson

Ottawa Senators

Forwards Nate Thompson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau will miss Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Defenceman Erik Karlsson is sick, but expects to play.

Kalrsson (sick) is expected to play. Thompson and Pageau out vs Tor. They will call someone up. Anderson will start. — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) January 19, 2018

Calgary Flames

Flames recall forwards Marek Hrivik and Andrew Mangiapane from the American Hockey League.

New Jersey Devils

According to Devils beat reporter Amanda Stein, starting goaltender Corey Schneider is out sick and forward Taylor Hall is taking a maintenance day.

#NJDevils: Schneider is out sick, and Hall is taking a maintenance day. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 19, 2018

Stein adds that Schneider will travel with the team to Philadelphia but backup Kirk Kinkaid will get the start.

#NJDevils: Cory Schneider will travel with the team to Philly, but Kinkaid gets the start. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 19, 2018

Florida Panthers

Goaltender James Reimer will start Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bob Boughner said Thursday.

In 28 starts so far this season, Reimer has a save percentage of .910 and a GAA of 3.05.

That means rookie Harri Sateri may get the start the following day against the Nashville Predators.

New York Islanders

Though he was able to skate with the team on Thursday, the club has placed forward Casey Cizikas (UBI) on injured reserve retroactive to January 13 and recalled Ross Johnston from the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the AHL in a corresponding move.

Cizikas, 26, incurred the injury during the team's 7-2 win over the New York Rangers last Saturday. In 40 games this season, Cizikas has five goals and six assists.

Johnston has appeared in 37 contests for the Sound Tigers this season, scoring three times and adding eight assists.

Game Notes

Golden Knights (63 points) at Panthers (42 points) - 7:30PM

VGS 1-0-0 vs FLA in 17-18, winning at home

FLA (18-19-6):

1-3-1 last 5GP, 19GA, PK 8/12

Huberdeau (7G, 5A) last 9GP

VGS (30-11-3):

3-1-1 last 5GP, 10GA, PK 11/12

Marchessault (1G, 4A) last 5GP

Canadiens (42 points) at Capitals (60 points) - 7:30PM on TSN2 (regional)

WSH 1-0-0 vs MTL in 17-18, winning at home. WSH 3 straight wins vs MTL

WSH (28-14-4):

10-1-0 last 11GP at home, 24GA, PK 23/26 (lost last)

Ovechkin (6G, 11A) last 11GP at home

MTL (18-21-6):

2-6-2 last 10GP, outscored 31-18, PP 6/27

Galchenyuk (2G, 3A) last 5GP

Kings (53 points) at Ducks (51 points) - 10PM

LAK 2-1-0 vs ANA in 17-18, both wins past regulation. 1-0-0 in ANA (OTW)

ANA (21-16-9):

2-2-1 last 5GP, 13GF, PP 2/11

Getzlaf (1G, 2A) last 5GP

LAK (24-16-5):

3-4-1 last 8GP on road, 22GF, PP 5/21

Kopitar (1G, 5A) last 6GP