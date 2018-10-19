LOS ANGELES — Valtteri Filppula scored twice and the New York Islanders snapped a two-game road losing streak with a 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Filppula, Matt Martin, Leo Komarov and Andrew Ladd each had a goal in the third period as the Islanders had a season high in scoring.

Casey Cizikas had a goal for the second straight game, and Josh Bailey scored on the power play. Robin Lehner made 28 saves for the Islanders, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back.

Jonathan Quick made his first start for the Kings after missing five games because of a lower-body injury, but was pulled with 10:40 remaining after allowing six goals on 29 shots. Tyler Toffoli and Jeff Carter each scored on the power play, and Los Angeles lost its third straight game.

Filppula made it 3-1 after Bailey's power-play goal put New York back in front 2-1 at 3:43 of the second period.

After Carter made it 3-2 during a two-man advantage early in the third period, Filppula had a short-handed goal during a two-man break 46 seconds later to restore a two-goal lead, with Martin adding his goal a minute later, at 4:40.

Komarov scored, sending Quick to the bench, and Andrew Ladd capped the barrage of goals at 11:34 against backup Jack Campbell.

The Islanders took a 1-0 lead at 4:05 of the first period on a goal by Cizikas.

Toffoli tied it at 1, redirecting Drew Doughty's shot from the blue line at 14:56 for the Kings' first power-play goal of the season. Los Angeles had started the season 0-for-22 on the power play and was the last team in the NHL to score with the man-advantage.

Kings centre Anze Kopitar did not play because of illness. It's the first time he missed a game since Jan. 18, 2017, and ended a streak of playing in 126 consecutive games.

NOTES: Filppula, Ladd and Scott Mayfield each had three points. ... Islanders centre Mathew Barzal had two assists, giving him six in six games. ... Kings forward Sheldon Rempal played 13:06 in his NHL debut. ... With Quick coming off injured reserve, goalie Peter Budaj was assigned to the Kings' AHL affiliate in a corresponding move.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Conclude their four-game trip against the Sharks in San Jose on Saturday.

Kings: Host the Buffalo Sabres in a Saturday matinee.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports