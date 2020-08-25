Pens GM: 'There is something wrong. Changes need to be made'

A market is already forming for Pittsburgh Penguins goaltenders Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry with the team likely to move one of the two restricted free agents, general manager Jim Rutherford said Monday.

"I haven't gotten to the point yet where I'm having serious talks or seeing exactly how much I can get," Rutherford told The Athletic. "But I will say, I'm getting close to that point, to understanding just what people are willing to give. So, we'll see. I don't know exactly how it's going to go, but I can already see that there is going to be a lot of interest.

"There is already interest. And it looks like we're going to have to move one of them."

Rutherford acknowledged after the Penguins were eliminated from the play-in round by the Montreal Canadiens that it would be "difficult" to keep both goaltenders this off-season.

Murray, who backstopped the team to Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, finished the season with a 20-11-5 record, a .899 save percentage and a 2.87 goals-against average, while Jarry went 20-12-1 with a .921 save percentage and a 2.43 goals-against average.

The Penguins went with Murray, 26, to begin the play-in round. He went 1-2 with a .914 save percentage and gave up eight goals over three games. Facing elimination, the team turned to Jarry, 25, for Game 4. He made 20 saves and gave up two goals in a series-ending 2-0 loss.

Rutherford said at his season-ending availability that he wouldn't be looking to move members of the Penguins' core, but could eye moves to the make the team younger. He reiterated Monday that changes could be on the way.

“We’ll see how things unfold,” he said. “But I plan on being pretty busy and there’s a good chance goaltending will be involved in what we’ll be doing.”

Teams who have eliminated from the NHL's Return to Play and those that were not included are free to make trades.