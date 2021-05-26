Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares joined the team at their practice facility on Wednesday to get "re-acclimated" with the group, head coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Tavares has been away from the team since being stretchered off the ice in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens last Thursday.

Tavares did not suffer any structural damage to his head, neck or spine after being struck in the head by the knee of Corey Perry, but he did sustain a concussion and a knee injury that will require a minimum of two weeks to heal. He remains without a timeline for the head injury.

The team revealed Wednesday that 30-year-old FaceTimed with the Maple Leafs after the wins in Montreal on Monday and Tuesday, and has been sending supportive messages to the group text since the injury.

The Maple Leafs hold a 3-1 series lead over the Canadiens and will look to close out the first-round series on Thursday in Toronto.