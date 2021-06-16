TAMPA, Fla. — Two NBA players from Canada's original training camp roster were no longer on the list as pre-Olympic qualifying camp opened in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday.

Houston Rockets centre Kelly Olynyk and Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch, who will both become NBA free agents this off-season, are not on the roster.

Canada is gearing up for an Olympic qualifying tournament starting June 29 in Victoria.

The winner of the six-team tournament advances to the Tokyo Olympics.

Canada hasn't qualified for the Olympic men's basketball tournament since 2000.

If the Canadians qualify for Tokyo, they players will be with the team until the end of the Olympics. Canada plans to hold a pre-Tokyo camp in Hawaii.