The Edmonton Oilers were relatively quiet on July 1, re-signing Alex Chiasson and Jujhar Khaira, and adding Mike Smith, Markus Granlund, Tomas Jurco, and Gaetan Haas off the unrestricted free agent market.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland said Monday, though, that he may not be done signing free agents yet and wants to add a goal scorer to the team's lineup.

“I don’t think that we’re done," Holland said, per the Edmonton Journal. “...Certainly we’d like to add another player who has the potential to score 20 goals. We’ll see if we can make that happen.”

The Oilers were linked to winger Gustav Nyquist on Monday before he signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets at a price Holland wasn't ready to pay.

“What did he get? $5.5 million cap number. It’s a big number," Holland said of Nyquist's four-year, $22 million contract. “When you look at our team and you look at what’s committed, it was a big number for us.”

Following the frenzy on Monday, Marcus Johansson, Micheal Ferland and Ryan Dzingel are the top-ranked forwards left on the TSN Top 50 Free Agents board. In addition to a top-six winger, Holland said the Oilers are also looking to add centre depth before next season.

“As we sit here today obviously we need a third line centre,” Holland said. “Certainly we’re on the lookout to see if we can find another guy between now and training camp that can play centre.”

Brian Boyle is the top ranked centre left on the TSN list, followed by Derick Brassard and Nick Cousins.

According to CapFriendly, the Oilers have just under $4 million in cap space following Monday's deals.