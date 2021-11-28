Veteran starter Kevin Gausman is coming to Toronto, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

BREAKING: Right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $110 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2021

According to reports, Gausman and the Blue Jays have agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a career season in 2021, pitching to an ERA of 2.81 in 33 starts spread out over 192.0 innings and was named to the National League All-Star Team for the first time in his career.

A veteran of nine big league seasons, Gausman spent his first six years with the Baltimore Orioles before being dealt to the Atlanta Braves during the 2018 season. The season after, he was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds and pitched out of the bullpen before finding a home with San Francisco in 2020.

He owns a career record of 64-72 with an ERA of 4.02 in 236 appearances.

A native of Centennial, Ohio, Gausman was selected No. 4 overall during the 2012 MLB Draft and made his big league debut less than one year later as a 22-year-old in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays.