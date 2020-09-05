Kristina Mladenovic and her partner, Timea Babos, have been dropped from the U.S. Open women’s doubles competition after Mladenovic was issued a quarantine notice by public health officials of Nassau County, New York.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced the withdrawal Saturday, saying it was “obligated to adhere to government guidance.”

Mladenovic was one of seven players placed under extra restrictions during the tournament after contact tracing determined she potentially could have been exposed to COVID-19 by Benoit Paire, the only entrant to test positive.

Mladenovic had been allowed to continue to compete in singles. She won in the first round but lost in the second round after blowing a 6-1, 5-1 lead.

The USTA says the new quarantine orders mean those players “identified as having prolonged close contact with the infected player will quarantine in their rooms for the remainder of their quarantine period.”