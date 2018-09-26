The Toronto Maple Leafs reduced their training camp roster to 43 players on Wednesday, most notably sending down 2018 first-round pick Rasmus Sandin to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, however, the move could only be temporary. Sandin enjoyed a strong camp with the Leafs to earn a spot with the Marlies, but the Leafs will see how he fares in the AHL and then decide whether to keep him there, or move him to the OHL with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds or back to Sweden.

Sandin had a strong camp with the Leafs. TOR will see how he fares in AHL games before deciding where he will be assigned this season. AHL, SHL (SWE) or SSM (OHL), all three remain in play. https://t.co/zAe4cFRC7b — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 26, 2018

The 18-year-old defenceman was selected 29th overall this summer in the draft and is coming off a strong 2017-18 season with the OHL's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, scoring 12 goals and 33 assists over 51 games. He added 13 points over 24 playoff games.

The native of Sweden posted a plus-1 rating in three preseason games with the Leafs and earned the nickname "Sandman" from head coach Mike Babcock.

Defenceman Andrew Nielsen, 21, was also sent to the Marlies while forward Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, who impressed in camp despite his diminutive stature, was loaned to the Peterborough Petes of the OHL.