LeBrun: 'The Canucks are going to give Leivo a chance'

The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Josh Leivo to the Vancouver Canucks for forward Michael Carcone

The move frees up a roster space for William Nylander, who signed a long-term deal with the team on Saturday.

The Leafs loaned forward Travis Dermott to their AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies earlier Monday but head coach Mike Babcock confirmed Dermott would be back with the team for their game Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres.

In 27 games for the Leafs this season, Leivo has four goals and two assists.

